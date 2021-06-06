Appy League announces 2021 All-Star game to take place in Pulaski, Va.

PULASKI, Va. (WJHL) – Major League Baseball, USA Baseball and the Appalachian League announced today that the year’s best players will come together at Calfee Park, home of the Pulaski River Turtles.

According to a press release by MLB, the stadium was first constructed in 1935, and occupies a spot in the National Register of Historic Places. After recent renovations, Calfee was voted one of the best ballparks in America by Ballpark Digest.

“Pulaski has one of the best ballparks not just in the Appalachian League but across the entire country,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball operations. “This historic stadium is a great venue to demonstrate both the Appalachian League’s legacy and its future, and we can’t wait to see the league’s brightest stars shine in the first All-Star Game of this new format. The 2021 All-Star Game will be an exciting and memorable event for fans in Pulaski and across the region.”