Appalachian State’s late surge too much to handle for ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three-straight homeruns for the ETSU baseball team gave the Buccaneers a 4-1 lead, but Appalachian State slowly chipped away at the deficit and eventually sealed the 5-4 victory with a single from junior Phillip Cole in the top of the ninth.

Those three dingers were a season-high with junior catcher Kyle Richardson, senior infielder Drew Haynie and redshirt-senior infielder Jake Lyle all leaving the yard Tuesday afternoon.

ETSU starting pitcher Nathan Tate was solid on the bump as the junior tossed four innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out seven and allowing zero walks.

Cole had the best day at the plate for the Mountaineers with the right fielder going 2-5 with two RBI’s. Sophomore Noah Hall chalked up the win for Yosef as Appalachian State had seven different pitchers come to the mound.

The Buccaneers look to snap their skid when they host UNC-Asheville for a three-game series starting on Friday.