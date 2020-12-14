Appalachian State slatted to face North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Mountaineers and Mean Green square off next Monday at 2p.m. on ESPN

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Appalachian State football team will make its sixth-straight bowl game appearance as its was announced Sunday night that the Mountaineers will square off against North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The boys from Boone have a 5-0 bowl record since moving to the FBS and it’s the only program with no losses or ties in at least five appearances.

The Mean Green finished 4-5 in the regular season, including a 3-4 mark in Conference USA games to finish fourth in the West division. The Mountaineers have success against C-USA squads, going 2-0 in bowl games, including a 31-17 victory over UAB in last years New Orleans Bowl.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be the Mountaineers’ fourth different bowl site, as they won back-to-back Camellia Bowl games in Montgomery, Ala., from 2015-16 and pitched a Dollar General Bowl shutout in Mobile, Ala., before winning back-to-back New Orleans Bowl games in 2018-19.

This showdown kicks off next Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.