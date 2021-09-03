Appalachian State rolls over East Carolina in season-opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Appalachian State football team started the year off on the right foot with a stellar performance against East Carolina as the Mountaineers chalked up a 33-19 victory Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Shawn Clark and his squad was able tally 485 total yards while racking up 25 first downs. The Mountaineers return 10 starters from last years team and that experienced unit allowed 381 yards to the Pirates.

Duke transfer Chase Brice was pretty good under center in his first game for the black and yellow with the senior tossing for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples was a great one-two punch in the backfield with Noel finishing with 126 yards while Peoples chalked up 100 and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan shined in the aerial attack with the senior finishing with 114 yards and one touchdown on four catches.

Appalachian State will look to score the major upset next weekend when they travel to No.14 Miami.