Appalachian State pulls away from Texas State for third-straight SBC win

The Mountaineers tallied 426 total yards in the 38-17 victory over the Bobcats

SAN MARCOS, Texas (WJHL) – Appalachian State’s ground game continued to dominate on Saturday as the Mountaineers chalked up 258 rushing yards in their 38-17 victory over Texas State at Bobcat Stadium.

Junior Daetrich Harrington led the backs with 113 yards on 18 carries, while sophomore Camerun Peoples tallied 67 yards and one touchdown and senior Marcus Williams Jr. added 55.

Quarterback senior Zac Thomas had another good game, tossing for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 18 of 27 passing.

Texas State also had a solid day from the ground with sophomore Jahmyl Jeter tallying 135 yards on just 11 carries. Junior quarterback Tyler Vitt threw for 202 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions a piece.

The Mountaineers look to make it five-straight wins when its hosts Georgia State next Saturday.