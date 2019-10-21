Appalachian State Moves Up to No.21 in the Latest AP Poll

The Mountaineers are the first Sun Belt team to earn a victory as a ranked squad

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Appalachian State climbed three spots in the latest AP Poll, a day after dismantling the University of Louisiana-Monroe 52-7.

The Mountaineers chalked up 572 total yards, including quarterback Zac Thomas throwing for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 18-30 attempts and running back Darrynton Evans recording 136 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

Thomas mentioned how all facets of the game were on point Saturday afternoon.

“It’s like we know what the standard is at. I think this is the first game that all three phases have played really, really good and it’s scary good,” Thomas said. “We’re a really good football team. I think now the sky’s the limit and we just got to keep working.”

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said his team made the most out of a historic moment.

“It was said in the media that there was opportunity for UL-M to make a statement and we decided that we wanted to make a statement, so this is what this day was all about, making history and making a statement,” Drinkwitz said.

The Mountaineers look to keep the historic season going when they travel to the University of South Alabama next Saturday. The game starts at 12 p.m. and will be on ESPNU.