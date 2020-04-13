Appalachian League navigating through Covid-19

The Appalachian League season is scheduled to start in the middle on June

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last week Major League Baseball proposed an idea that would start the season in early May with all 30 teams playing in Arizona along with no fans in the stands.

This decision will have an immense impact on the Appalachian League and the faster the the Big Leagues start, the better for the minor league programs. The one stipulation that could hurt the Appy League is having zero supporters in the stands.

“We’re more fan experience, so I don’t know necessarily what they’re thinking depending on what their thoughts are about playing with no fans at our level,” Elizabethton Twins general manager Brice Ballentine said.

Greeneville Reds general manager Kat Deal, who’s in her first season as GM, doesn’t see empty stadiums in the leagues future.

“As of right now, I don’t think that really is an option for us, but with the way everything is going, definitely nothing is off the table,” Deal said.

Other modifications for the Major League season could include an electronic strike zone, no mound visits from the catcher or pitching coach and seven-inning doubleheaders. As for adjustments in the Appalachian League, it’s more about fitting all the games in and crowning a champion.

“Eliminating some of the playoff time versus having a playoff series in each league, it may be the top two teams,” Bristol Pirates general manager Mahlon Luttrell said.

“If we were told that we’d start in August I’d be okay with that too, that wouldn’t be ideal, but I just want to know,” Ballentine said.

The biggest question mark for the Appy League season before the Covid-19 pandemic was the league existing past 2020. As of right now, the contract extension talks has stalled and no one really knows what direction this situation will head in.

“They could extend it a year or we’re done, they could extend it three years and then we’ll revisit. It really is honestly anyone’s game,” Deal said.