(WJHL) – The Appalachian League has unveiled which eight sluggers will battle it out for a Home Run Derby championship on Monday at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport.

Four players from the West and East Division have been chosen, and will face players from their own division in elimination rounds – until the championship.

The West Division champions, Johnson City, will have two representatives in the field. Local product and Tennessee Vol, Colby Backus will swing for the fences, as will third baseman Logan Sutter. The two have hit seven and eight home runs, respectively.

Backus will meet Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz in the quarterfinals. The Walters State swinger leads the Appy League in homers this season with nine.

Sutter will face Greeneville’s Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian), who has hit four home runs this season, in the quarterfinals.

In the East, the Danville Otterbots will be represented by Michael Callan Moss and Jordan Taylor. Princeton will send Jesse Robinson Jr., while Tommy Harrison will represent Bluefield.

A full look at the bracket can be found here.

The 2023 Appalachian League Home Run Derby is slated to begin at 8 p.m.