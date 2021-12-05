App State heading to Boca Raton Bowl as Yosef aims to stay undefeated in bowl games

Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, right, claps next to quarterback Chase Brice (7) after an extra point during the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Something will have to give when Appalachian State and Western Kentucky meet in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The Mountaineers feature one of the country’s top defenses, especially against the pass, while the Hilltoppers have video game offensive numbers behind quarterback Bailey Zappe.

App State is making a record seventh consecutive bowl appearance since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision level. The Mountaineers are 6-0 in those prior games. Zappe is coming off a 577-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Hilltoppers’ 49-41 loss to No. 24 UTSA in the Conference USA title game.

Since making its FBS debut in 2014, App State has earned a bowl berth in each of its seven postseason-eligible seasons, which is an all-time record for consecutive bowl berths after moving up to the FBS level. App State has an FBS-best 6-0 bowl record and is the only FBS program with no losses or ties in more than two appearances.

The Mountaineers and Hilltoppers will meet on the gridiron for the sixth time. App State holds a 4-1 advantage in the series, with the most recent meeting in the 2000 NCAA Division I-AA playoffs, a 17-14 App State win.

App State will be playing a game in the state of Florida for the second time this year but just the third time in the previous 58 seasons. Before a 25-23 loss at Miami on Sept. 11, the Mountaineers’ last visit to the Sunshine State was for a 2010 game at Florida.