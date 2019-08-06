Ansley Aims to Bolster Volunteers Defense as New Coordinator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) The Volunteers defense struggled in the conference last season, sitting third to last in points per game and placing ninth in yards.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt needed to make some changes, so he brought in Derrick Ansley. The Troy alum has an impressive resume, which includes two national titles at Alabama, coaching five All-Americans and even spending time with the Oakland Raiders last season as their defensive backs coach.

Ansley is impressed with the level of conversation his blackshirts have been having this off-season.

“There’s always things you want to work on, coming out of spring ball going into summer camp,” Ansley said. “I think the communication of all 11 guys, talking the same language, seeing it the same way, pre-snap identification, splits, tight end formation, quarterback mannerisms, all those things can help us post-snap and those are things we want to hop on in camp.

The Volunteers 2012 defensive backs coach also added the defensive line is going to be crucial for Tennessee’s success.

“If you’re not good in the trenches in the SEC, you’re going to have a hard days work. We have a lot of bodies up there and a lot of competition in that group. Coach Rocker does a really good job of molding those guys to play the right way, so I look forward to seeing the outcome of the fall camp for those guys.”

Tennessee kicks off their season with a home showdown against Georgia State on August 31 at 3:30 p.m.