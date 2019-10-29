Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Announces Competing Teams

The annual tournament features 18 teams and takes place from December 26-31

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department announced the squads for the 31st annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic Monday night.

The teams taking the court during this tournament are Archer (Ga.), Chuckey Doak, Cocke County, Dobyns-Bennett, East Hamilton, Greeneville, Jefferson County, Lanier (Ga.), Meigs County, Morristown West, North Greene, Oak Ridge, Parkersburg (Wv.), Rockcastle (Ky.), Dacula (Ga.), South Greene, Upperman and West Greene.

Hal Henard Elementary School hosts the classic that starts on December 26 and wraps up on the 31st.