Amos Named ETSU Men’s Head Golf Coach

East Tennessee State announced Jake Amos would take over as the head coach of the ETSU men’s golf program Monday afternoon.

He replaces Hall of Famer Fred Warren, who announced his retirement and coached the Bucs for over three decades. Amos is just the third head coach in ETSU’s 61-year history. The newest member of the head coaching club knows he’s got some big shoes to fill.

“I’m very similar to coach Warren in the fact that I love to win,” Amos said. “I’ll try to get any player that I can if they can help the program, no matter where they are. It’s hard for me to put into words what coach Warren, what you’ve done, but I hope that I can live up to your standards and keep it going.”