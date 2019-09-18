Alcorn State to Retire Steve McNair’s No. 9 Jersey

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – Alcorn State University says it will officially retire the No. 9 jersey worn by former quarterback Steve McNair later this season.

The Vicksburg Post reports the ceremony will occur during its home football game on Oct. 26 against Southern University.

The festivities will be part of a larger three-day celebration honoring McNair, including a fundraising gala hosted by McNair’s Tennessee Titans teammate Eddie George.

McNair set career records in the Football Championship Subdivision with 14,496 passing yards and 16,823 total yards from 1992-94. He finished third in the 1994 Heisman Trophy voting. In 1999, McNair led the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV.

McNair, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, died in 2009.

On Sunday, the Titans retired both his and George’s jerseys before their home opener against Indianapolis.