Alasia Smith to continue basketball career at Gardner-Webb

Science Hill girls basketball star Alasia Smith signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play at Gardner-Webb University. She averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game last season.

Smith is a 3-time Big 7 Defensive Player of the Year, 3-time 1st team All-Conference, and a three year starter. She enters this season as one of the top girls basketball prospects in Northeast Tennessee.

She helped lead the team to the TSSAA AAA state tournament last year, and is at the front of high expectations for the Hilltoppers this season.