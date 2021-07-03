Admiral Schofield appearing in Greeneville for Champions Dinner

The event takes place on July 15 to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee and current Greensboro Swarm guard Admiral Schofield will be the guest of honor at the Greeneville Champions Dinner on July 15.

This past November, Schofield was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with Vít Krejčí for Cassius Winston and a 2024 second-round pick. He was waived by the Thunder at the end of the preseason. He was then #1 overall pick in the NBA G League draft by the Greensboro Swarm in January.

Schofield last suited up in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he appeared in 33 games, starting two, while averaging 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and .5 assists.