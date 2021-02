JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU men's basketball didn't close out the season the way they had envisioned, dropping three-straight, but the Buccaneers showed grit on Saturday as the Johnson City squad pushed SoCon-leading UNCG to overtime in the 85-74 loss at Freedom Hall.

Redshirt-junior guard Ledarrius Brewer set the tone for East Tennessee, registering 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Vonnie Patterson chalked up 13 points, while senior guard David Sloan recorded 12 points and four assists. Redshirt-freshman forward Damari Monsanto chipped in nine points and 12 boards.