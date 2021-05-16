Abingdon stays undefeated with shutout performance against John Battle

Five different Falcons recorded at least two hits in the 10-0 victory

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon baseball team has been rolling since the regular season started and they didn’t come close to stopping on Saturday as the Falcons won 10-0 in five innings against John Battle.

Virginia Commonwealth University commit Chase Hungate was dealing on the bump for Abingdon as the senior threw five shutout innings, giving up just one hit with seven strikeouts.

AHS 10 JSB 0. @ChaseHungate w/a 5 inning shutout. 1 H, 7 K. He added a pair of hits in the win. @Caleb_Collins20 @Jake_Thacker3 @jakeoquinn5 @egibson2023 also added 2 hits each. Falcons travel to Ridgeview on Tuesday at 6pm. — AHSFalconsBaseball (@AtownBSBL) May 15, 2021

The victory gives the Falcons a 6-0 record and they hope to make it seven when they travel to Ridgeview on Tuesday. John Battle looks to bounce back when the Trojans square off against Gate City and Wise County Central next week.