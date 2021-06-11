Abingdon soccer teams complete the clean sweep in the Mt. 7 title games

The boys shutout Gate City, while the girls held off Union for the championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Abingdon soccer teams were crowned Mountain 7 District champions Friday night with each squad chalking up victories.

The boys made the first move in their showdown against Gate City with James Whitted finding Tyler Rogers in the box for the opening score with the Falcons leading 1-0 at halftime. Whitted buried the Blue Devils with the junior scoring a pair of goals in the second half to close out for 3-0 victory.

Abingdon will face Christiansburg in the opening round of the Region 3-D Tournament on Monday, June 14.

The Abingdon girls soccer team chalked up a 3-2 victory over Union.