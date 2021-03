The victory keeps the Falcons in second place in the Mountain 7 District

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon volleyball team has been dominating this season and the Falcons continued to fly high Monday night with a 3-0 victory over John Battle at Abingdon High School.

Abingdon tries to continue its momentum when it travels to Ridgeview on Tuesday, while John Battle looks to get back in the win column when it hosts John Battle on Tuesday.