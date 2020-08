This is the second win of the season for the 30 year old

HURRICAN MILLS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Zach Osborne was already leading the motorcross championship 450 class standings, but the Abingdon native extended his points lead after capturing the checkered flag at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.

Osborne almost wasn’t able to race after having some trouble with his bike early in the day, but his team figured out the problem during practice. After the victory, the Abingdon native has a 19 point lead in the standings over second place racer Marvin Musquin.