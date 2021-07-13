Abingdon native Thomas Francisco drafted by the Cardinals in the 19th round

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time since 1990, Abingdon had a player selected in the MLB Draft with Thomas Francisco being picked by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round Tuesday afternoon.

The ECU product was a staple in the Pirates lineup this past season, sitting second in average (.354), hits (87), RBI’s (48), total bases (137), slugging percentage (.557) and third in home runs (13). Francisco knew there was a good chance he’d get the call from a big league team with these type of numbers, but the former Falcon said the process was a bit stressful.

“It was awesome, it’s a weird process. You get calls throughout the whole thing and you think you’re about to get picked earlier by a different team and you get a call saying you’re getting picked here and you don’t get picked there, Francisco said.

“So it’s a weird system the way it works, but just blessed to go to the Cardinals organization, I’m really pumped up.”

The former Abingdon standout got the call while on vacation in Hilton Head, but the Francisco family vacation might have to end early. Francisco will make his way down to Palm Beach with the Cardinals Low-A team.