GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships. A Canadian teenager grabbed a share of the spotlight by upsetting Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom in the women's 100 breast.

Peaty claimed the title in 57.14 seconds on Monday, a night after he became the first man to break 57 seconds in the semifinals. The British swimmer was under his own world-record pace at the turn before coming home a full body-length in front.