NASHVILLE (WJHL) - Major League Baseball has more important things to worry about than giving the Volunteer State a team, but that doesn't mean the city of Nashville isn't building a case to secure a MLB squad.

Former Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is on board to bring a team to the Music City. The two-time World Series champion is committed to the cause and went as far as selling his Boston house and is set to move to the state's capitol.