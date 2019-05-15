6th annual ETSU day long Gametime Tour kicks off in Greeneville

The 6th annual ETSU Gametour hit the road early this morning with basketball coach Steve Forbes and football coach Randy Sanders. Women’s coach Brittney Ezell was absent because of a medical condition.

The tour started off early this morning in Greeneville before traveling to Newport and then on to Knoxville.

The game tour which is free to the public gives ETSU supporters the opportunity to meet Buccaneer coaches and administrators, receive season ticket information and learn what is taking shape around ETSU athletics for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

It’s also a chance for the coaches to thank the fans for their support throughout the year.

Steve Forbes “It’s always nice to get out and see people and kind of talk about the year and kind of put a wrap on it and get people excited for the coming year and Greenville has always been a great place to come, they’ve always been very supportive of our program.”

Randy Sanders “This stuff is part of being a coach. everybody thinks of coaching as what you do on Saturday and what you do during the week, during football season, but coaching is encouraging academically, it’s getting out in the community.”>