38th Annual Arby’s Classic back after COVID hiatus

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee High School is once again home to The Arby’s Classic, a week-long basketball tournament showcasing teams from across the Tri-Cities and the nation.

Eighteen teams are competing for a shot at the title, a shot that was taken from them last year as the COVID-19 virus led to cancellations of major tournaments, including the Arby’s Classic.

Back for its 38th year, what many consider a Tri-Cities tradition is also a huge economic driver for the region. According to tournament organizers, the competition draws in more than 30,000 spectators each year.

“It puts people in hotels, it brings people to your region. Even the locals, they’re out watching some of their favorite local teams and they’re able to go downtown, grab something to eat, maybe shop at the Pinnacle on their way home,” said Discover Bristol Marketing Director, Christopher Perrin.

Although the status of COVID-19 allowed the show to go on this year, the virus isn’t entirely out of sight or out of mind. On the first day of gameplay, one team already had to withdraw due to COVID issues.

Myers Park High School in North Carolina was replaced on Christmas Eve with Scott County’s own Twin Springs High School.

The first game of the tournament tipped off Monday at 1 p.m., setting the mood for the week-long competition.

After an almost two-year hiatus, fans are thrilled to be back.

“If you’re used to coming here every year, it was a big downer because I’m a big basketball fan,” said Tri-Cities resident, Roberto Concepcion.

With six games on day one alone, fans from all over and from the Tri-Cities are spending their winter break cheering on their home teams. They told News Channel 11 it’s all about watching the young talent showcased in the tournament.

“I just like seeing the athletes and seeing what big stars are out there and able to perform in order to make it to the big stage one day,” said Tri-Cities resident, Dalton Smith.

Tournament director Richard Ensor said it’s a tradition that’s been taking place for almost four decades. The Classic has produced more than two dozen players who went on to have NBA careers.

Ensor said it means the world for these teams to be able to take the court once again.

“It means everything to be back. All our fans that have shown up for the past years just really missed it so it’s exciting to have basketball back in the Tri-Cities,” said Ensor.

Games will continue through December 31.

Our News Channel 11 sports team will have highlights and coverage of the tournament throughout the week.