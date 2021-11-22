2021 Arby’s Classic bracket being dubbed ‘best field we’ve ever had’

The field features five teams ranked in the top 50

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJLH) – Coaches and tournament officials for the Arby’s Classic gathered to release the 2021 Arby’s Classic Bracket, which will take place at Viking Hall from December 27-31.

There’s six local teams in this years field including state champions Greeneville and Union. The other Tri-Cities squads include Abingdon, Volunteer, Tennessee High and West Ridge.

There’s five teams ranked in the top 50 nationally that are featured in this years field, including four squads in the top 25, according to Max Preps. These include Dr. Phillips High School, Fla. (No.8), Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. (9), Berkmar High School, Ga. (19), Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. (22) and Amarillo High School, Texas (35).