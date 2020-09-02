2020 Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol canceled due to COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Bristol Dragway announced Wednesday that the 2020 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals has officially been canceled.

The event was previously rescheduled to take place in mid-October due to COVID-19.

Officials said in a release, “BMS and NHRA officials have decided to remove the event from the 2020 schedule in the hopes of providing NHRA fans the 20th anniversary experience they’ve come to expect at the Thunder Valley Nationals in 2021.”

That release added that ticketholders will be eligible for a 120 percent credit toward the 2021 event, or they can request a full refund.