Nearly 10,000 votes this week and with just under 7,000 of those, Happy Valley’s Jordan Campbell earns the Play of the Week win. Campbell somehow rolls out of a tackle, sheds off another tackler and turning on the jets for a huge touchdown run.
2018 Play of the Week Winner: WEEK THREE
