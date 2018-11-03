With just over 50% of this week’s vote, Northwood’s Michael Frye takes home the week eleven Play of the Week win after frying up the defense last Friday with a 94 yard kickoff return.
Three new play of the week contenders will be unveiled for the final time this season Saturday night.
2018 Play of the Week Winner: WEEK ELEVEN
