2018 Play of the Week Winner: WEEK ELEVEN

With just over 50% of this week’s vote, Northwood’s Michael Frye takes home the week eleven Play of the Week win after frying up the defense last Friday with a 94 yard kickoff return.

Three new play of the week contenders will be unveiled for the final time this season Saturday night.
 

