The Tusculum volleyball team took down Catawba Saturday by a score of 3-0, by way of 25-22, 25-15, and 27-25 set wins. With the victory, the Pioneers (6-6, 4-3 SAC) have already matched their win total from last year in both the overall and conference wins column.

This followed Friday's 3-0 win over Queens (N.C.), also at home.