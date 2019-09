JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - After blowing out Shorter University last weekend, the ETSU Buccaneers will face their first conference opponent of the season this Saturday when they host VMI.

Last Saturday's 48-10Ā victory over Shorter marked the Bucs' largest margin of victory and most points scored in a single game since defeating Chattanooga 68-7 in 2003.