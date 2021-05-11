17th annual Tillinghast Invitational ready to kick off local golf season

Johnson City, TN — One of the areas biggest golf tournaments is set to tee off on June 5 & 6 at the Johnson City Country Club on the AW Tillinghast golf course.

For the last 17 years this has always been the first area tournament of the season which is open to all amateurs in a field that includes the first 128 golfers.. Last season the field was dominated by college golfers because of the coronavirus was cancelling other tournaments around the country….. It was eventually won by Nashville native Ryan Terry who’s expected to return this season.

Course pro Tyler Deaver doesn’t expect a big number of the college kids to return, but he guarantees the golfers that are playing will get the clubs best.

Tyler Deaver “We have one member event primary to the Tillinghast event but ads far as amateur golf in the area if we can set ourselves up with a successful tournament then we have set the standard so I thing having that responsabilty is very important to me making this tournament great so people can remember this tournament going into the others ones.”