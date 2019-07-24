Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano apologies to fan base

Hoover, Al — Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano says he can feel the Vols pain and says the program’s fans have a right to be frustrated.

Speaking at the SEC media days last week the Vols signal caller said the program has not lived up to expectations by going 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game in Jeremy Pruitt’s first season as Vols head coach.

Guarantano — the nation’s no. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2016 is so frustrated that he felt a need to apologize to the fans…

“I mean, going back to what we’ve been through, I apologize to the fans for what we’ve been through and This is not what the University of Tennessee is, and this is not why we came here and drawing from that we’ve worked every single day in the offseason to become a team we actually strive to be and I think as a team we are very excited for this upcoming season because we have worked very hard and we have put in the work that’s needed to be done and we have the numbers to do so we’re very excited for the season to come and we hope all of our fans are as well.”