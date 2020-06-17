William McCloud to appear in court on violation of protective order charge Wednesday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man tied to the case of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell is scheduled to appear in Bristol Sessions Court on unrelated charges Wednesday.

William McCloud is scheduled to appear on charges related to an incident that occurred in late May, when authorities say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and struck an 8-year-old in the face.

McCloud is appearing on the violation of protective order charge that he was charged with on the same night as the reported domestic incident.

McCloud is scheduled to appear in Judge David Tipton’s courtroom at 9:30 a.m.

McCloud was first tied to the case of Evelyn Boswell when he was arrested in North Carolina along with Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell.

The two were arrested in a car that was the center of an active AMBER Alert and reported stolen.

