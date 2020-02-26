WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A search is currently underway in Wilkes County, North Carolina at a pond in the county where Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother was arrested.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed that the search is related to their investigation.

ABC-affiliate WSOC reports firefighters from Catawba County are assisting Wilkes County authorities as they search the pond north of Wilkesboro.

Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, was arrested in Wilkes County with William McCloud on Friday in a BMW that authorities were seeking in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

