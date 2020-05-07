Breaking News
TDH: 14,096 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Video arraignment to be held for Megan Boswell on May 8

Justice for Evelyn

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- It was announced Thursday that Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn Boswell, is set to be arraigned in court Friday morning via video conference.

Megan Boswell was arrested in late February and charged with one count of false reports.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge keeps Megan Boswell’s bond at $25k, due back in court May 8

According to a release, Boswell will be arraigned via video Friday that is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

News Channel 11 will bring you coverage of the arraignment on WJHL.com and our WJHL Facebook page.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss