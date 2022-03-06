SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two years ago, Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found after a weeks-long Amber Alert and search efforts by local and national agencies.

Evelyn was first reported as missing Feb. 18, 2020 when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a tip regarding a child that hadn’t been seen by family members in around two months. What followed was an Amber Alert issued for her safe return, national attention focused on the case and hundreds of leads provided to investigators.

On March 6, 2020, a police press conference confirmed that Evelyn’s body was recovered on a family-owned Muddy Creek Road property in Blountville. The investigation then turned on her mother, Megan Boswell, amid concerns that the details she shared with investigators were “conflicting.”

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told News Channel 11 before Evelyn’s discovery that investigators were no longer using Megan’s information in the search due to their inaccuracy.

Watch the moment @Anslee_WJHL asked Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when the last time Evelyn Boswell was seen by either of her parents.



Full news conference here: https://t.co/PQ4hhgpor8 pic.twitter.com/6JoERcplk5 — WJHL (@WJHL11) February 21, 2020

Megan Boswell now faces several charges, including murder, in relation to Evelyn’s death and remains housed in the Sullivan County Jail. Boswell’s bond was set at $1 million, and her next court date is set for April 7, 2022.

Several motions have been filed with the court surrounding the case, including a request for a change of venue and severance motions that could split Boswell’s charges into separate legal processes.

Boswell’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2022.