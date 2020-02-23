TBI urges public to ‘remain vigilant’ as search for Evelyn Boswell continues

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a new plea on social media Saturday night asking for people to remain vigilant as the search continues for a 15-month-old at the center of an ongoing AMBER Alert.

Evelyn Boswell was last seen by a babysitter on December 10 or 11, according to a statement made by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy during a news conference on Friday.

Watch the moment @Anslee_WJHL asked Sullivan Co. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy when the last time Evelyn Boswell was seen by either of her parents.



Full news conference here: https://t.co/PQ4hhgpor8 pic.twitter.com/6JoERcplk5 — WJHL (@WJHL11) February 21, 2020

In an updated post on TBI’s website, it said Boswell was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

The search for Evelyn Boswell continues.



We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information to 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert



MORE: https://t.co/cxXlHoWm25 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 23, 2020

It wasn’t until months after Evelyn Boswell’s last reported sighting that she was reported missing on Tuesday, February 18.

An AMBER Alert was issued by the TBI on Wednesday, February 19.

In an interview with the Evelyn Boswell’s grandfather Friday night, Tommy Boswell, Sr. told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that the last time he saw Evelyn was at Thanksgiving.

“I don’t know what happened, but I’m the one who called DCS and got this started…I ain’t slept nights, I’ve cried like a baby. I just want my grandbaby to come home,” Boswell Sr. said.

That interview took place hours after authorities gave their first news conference regarding the missing child, and it was revealed that Sheriff Cassidy was putting up $1,000 of his own money in an effort to find Evelyn.

As of Saturday evening, the total donations from the public for the reward to find Evelyn amounted to $56,450.

Ballad Health and its CEO Alan Levine donated a total of $30,000 toward that reward.

It also lists both Tommy Boswell, Sr., and Tommy Boswell, Jr. adding $10,000 each.

Boswell, Sr. addressed that donation in his interview with Kelly Grosfield Friday night saying, “When I come down here earlier, when I heard it, I told Tom we get $10,000 a piece reward and ain’t nobody say nothing about it,” Boswell Sr. said.

As the search for Evelyn continues, investigators made it clear in Friday’s news conference that they have received conflicting information in this case, specifically from Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell.

A News Channel 11 camera crew spotted Megan at court in Bristol, Tennessee Friday morning.

News Channel 11 confirmed Boswell was at the courthouse for a hearing in juvenile court. Court clerks were unable to release any further information about the details of that hearing.

Boswell did not answer any questions as she walked to a car parked outside of the courtroom.

This investigation took yet another turn late Friday night when it was revealed Megan Boswell’s mother, Angela Boswell, was one of two people arrested in North Carolina and charged with possession of stolen property.

Investigators said Angela Boswell and William McCloud were found in a 2007 BMW in the Shepherds Crossroads community of the county.

That BMW is a car that TBI officials asked the public to be on the lookout for earlier in the week, saying the two people believed to be associated with the car may have information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts.

According to authorities, the 2007 BMW had been reported stolen by the owner.

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that Megan Boswell was purchasing the vehicle from the owner for her mother, Angela Boswell.

TBI officials said in an updated release Saturday, “Agents and detectives questioned the couple as part of the ongoing investigation. They are currently being held on charges unrelated to the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell.”

TBI officials said they’ve received more than 300 leads in this case since issuing the AMBER Alert but so far there have been no credible sightings.

Community members have scheduled candlelight vigils over the weekend in praying for Evelyn’s safe return.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck was at one of those vigils Saturday evening in Bristol.

A vigil was held in Bristol this evening for Evelyn Boswell, the missing Sullivan Co. toddler at the center of an Amber Alert investigation.



Several dozen community members gathered to light candles and pray for her safe return. pic.twitter.com/eFZWRcfSRu — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) February 23, 2020

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.