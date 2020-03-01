TBI: Tip count reaches 798, still no confirmed sighting of Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials Sunday told News Channel 11 that the agency had received 798 tips regarding the location of missing 15-moth-old Evelyn Boswell.

On Sunday, day 12 of the active AMBER Alert for the missing toddler, authorities say “there have been no confirmed sightings of Evelyn Boswell.”

“I also urge those that are spreading rumors to stop,” Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. “Everyone has an opinion, and I respect that; however, the rumors complicate the investigation further.”

With speculated details pertaining to the case circulating on social media, officials from both the TBI and SCSO tell News Channel 11 that while the case is ongoing, these details cannot be shared with the media.

“The court documents pertaining to the case (search warrants, etc.) are sealed per an order from Judge Jim Goodwin,” Seabolt said. “We cannot speak regarding any evidence that may have been collected.”

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

