TBI says ‘no confirmed sightings’ to date of Evelyn Boswell; answers FAQs

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced that there have been “no confirmed sightings” of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell as of Monday morning.

According to an update from TBI’s Twitter account, there have not been any confirmed sightings of Evelyn in the almost two weeks since she was reported missing.

The TBI continues to ask anyone who may have a tip regarding Evelyn’s location to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

TBI also updated its newsroom, saying that more than 800 leads had been received in relation to the AMBER Alert, but no credible sightings have been produced.

TBI included a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the search for Evelyn and the investigation.

Some of the questions include:

Why did it take so long to report the child missing?

When was the child last seen?

Where should tips be submitted?

Is there an active search?

What can I do to help?

What happens when you receive a tip in another state?

How are tips handled?

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is set to appear in court in Bristol on Monday afternoon following her arrest for giving false reports.

Megan will have the chance to plead guilty or ask for an attorney at Monday’s hearing.

