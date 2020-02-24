TBI releases home video of missing Evelyn Boswell; AMBER Alert still active

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released home video of missing Evelyn Mae Boswell Monday as the search for her continues.

WATCH: Here are home videos of Evelyn Boswell we're sharing in our ongoing efforts to locate her.



See her? Have information that might help? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/3EDItRpek7 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 24, 2020

An AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn was issued on Wednesday.

WATCH: We're continuing to do everything we can to find Evelyn Boswell.



Here's an update in that effort, along with answers to a few frequently asked questions we've seen on social media.



Thank you for helping us to spread the word about this #TNAMBERAlert! pic.twitter.com/WZVR4EFSZU — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 24, 2020

Evelyn has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 2-feet tall, she reportedly weighs 28 lbs and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, shoes and hair bow.

On one video, TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine answered questions that have circulated on social media over the last few days. He said that the authorities are trying to determine why it took so long for Evelyn to be reported missing.

“December 26th is listed as the date she was last seen, however, the child’s mother, along with others connected to this case have been giving some conflicting information,” he said.

TBI officials ask that tips not be submitted through social media.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

