Taste Buds in Bristol, TN donating 50% of proceeds from Wednesday sales to reward for information on Evelyn Boswell

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Taste Buds in Bristol, Tennessee is holding a fundraiser to add to the reward for information regarding missing Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, according to the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

They’re located on Edgemont Avenue in Bristol.

50% of their proceeds will go towards the reward being offered to for information leading to Evelyn, which has reached almost $60,000.

PREVIOUS: SCSO: Reward for missing Evelyn Boswell now up to nearly $59K

Prizes will also be given out to people who participate in a giveaway on Wednesday.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

