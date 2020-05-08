Sullivan County commissioners urge state to pass ‘Evelyn Boswell’s Law’

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — County leaders passed a resolution Thursday night that urges state lawmakers to pass a bill named “Evelyn’s Law” in honor of Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell.

The Sullivan County Commission gave unanimous approval of the resolution which encourages the General Assembly to pass HB 1309/SB 1194.

In February, three Tri-Cities state lawmakers introduced an amendment to an existing bill that, if passed, would increase the penalty against parents or guardians who fail to report their child missing in a timely fashion.

Investigators discovered Evelyn Boswell’s body in March at a family member’s property in Sullivan County. At the time she was reported missing in February, Evelyn had reportedly not been seen by family members in months.

Evelyn’s Law would require parents to verbally report their child as missing, abducted, or as a runaway within 48 hours of the child’s disappearance. Failure to do so would be a class C felony.

