Sullivan Co. commissioners to discuss ‘Evelyn Boswell’s Law’ at Thursday night meeting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Thursday night’s Sullivan County commission agenda is an item that stems from the death of a Sullivan County toddler earlier this year.

Investigators discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell on March 6 at a family member’s property along Muddy Creek Road.

It is a case many in the community followed every step of the way as investigators first issued a “missing child” news release on February 19. It was just hours later that the TBI would issue an AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell.

SEE ALSO: SCSO: Investigators say they are looking into ‘a person of interest’ in death of Evelyn Boswell

At the time, Evelyn Boswell had reportedly not been seen by family members for months.

Thursday night, commissioners in Sullivan County are expected to discuss a law that if passed would implement harsher punishments on parents that fail to report a minor child missing within a 48 hour time period.

The proposed resolution encourages the Tennessee legislature to support the passage and enactment of “Evelyn Boswell’s Law.”

This resolution is sponsored by commissioners Angie Stanley and Sam Jones.

News Channel 11 will be at Thursday night’s meeting and bring you coverage on-air at 11 o’clock and on WJHL.com.

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.