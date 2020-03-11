St. Anne’s Catholic Church hosts candlelight vigil in remembrance of Evelyn Boswell

BRISTOL, Virginia (WJHL) — Community members held lit candles and sang “Amazing Grace” Tuesday night at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in remembrance of Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Father Chris Hess told News Channel 11 that he played a very small hand in organizing the vigil for little Evelyn — in fact, he knew very little of the matter until community members brought concerns to him.

“We were approached by people in the community who have been doing this in various places, and I knew very little about it, but when I found out what they were doing and what was happening, I was very happy to be a part of this,” Hess said. “It really shows how good people are in our community — that you see people coming together to support each other and lift each other up in prayer this way.”

For complete coverage of the Evelyn Boswell case, CLICK HERE.