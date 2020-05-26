Session court clerk’s office: William McCloud scheduled to appear in court June 3

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – William McCloud appeared by video in Sullivan County General Sessions Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.

McCloud has been connected to the Evelyn Boswell case since his arrest in North Carolina with Evelyn’s grandmother.

According to the Bristol Sessions Court Clerk’s office, McCloud faces charges of domestic assault, violation of order of protection and child abuse and neglect.

No new charges were issued.

McCloud’s bond remains at $50,000 for the domestic assault charge and no bond for the other charges.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, McCloud was arrested on Sunday after a woman, who said she was his ex-girlfriend and mother of his 8-year-old child, said he assaulted her at her home.

The woman told authorities “she believed he was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine” and that he hit the child in the face while he was assaulting her.

He is next scheduled in court on these charges on June 3.

