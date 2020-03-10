Seeking closure, paying respects: Visitors stream to makeshift memorial for Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Candice Hill couldn’t stay away from the makeshift memorial for Evelyn Mae Boswell.

“My heart just goes out to this little girl,” said Hill, of Johnson City. Along with a co-worker she had brought several residents from a home for people with developmental disabilities.

“They really cared about Evelyn and are very sad about this, and so am I,” Hill said as other visitors looked around the open shed filled with hundreds of stuffed animals, notes and other memorabilia. It’s all dedicated to a little girl almost none of them had heard of until a Feb. 19 Amber Alert started a case that captured national attention.

Linda Hooker started the memorial next to the property where remains thought to be Evelyn’s were found Friday night. The land belongs to Tommy Boswell, Jr., Evelyn’s uncle and brother of Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother. Tuesday, Martha Dykes, a friend, was overseeing the memorial that she said has seen visitors through all hours of the day and night. “We have seen literally thousands of different faces from all over creation,” Dykes said.

Virginia Bowman had come with Hill and said she was glad for the opportunity. “I love children,” Bowman said. “It’s a lot of love, it really is, and it makes me happy about that.”

Virginia Bowman hopes people will share joy, love and peace and pray for Evelyn’s family.

She had some advice for the thousands of people still grieving and consumed by thoughts of the case. “Bring more joy and love and peace, and pray for her family.”

Hill, a mother and grandmother, is among those who’ve been consumed by the case. “Every day it’s on your mind, all day long,” she said. “You instantly want to love on your family a little bit harder.”

Answers are also something people are looking for, but not yet receiving, Hill said.

“You want answers of, ‘how did this happen, when did it happen, why did it happen?’ There’s just so many questions and not enough answers.”

In the meantime, Hill and hundreds of others show their love in small ways, visiting the memorial and offering tokens in Evelyn’s memory.

“I think it gives people a place to come and grieve,” she said. “A place to come and see other people, a place to see where Evelyn last was, where she was found — maybe to find some peace.”

Dykes said volunteers will begin bagging up the donations late Thursday and early Friday. “Some of it is going to Nashville to the tornado victims, because there’s a lot of little children with nothing down there now,” she said.

Hill said the outpouring she witnessed “shows me that we can have things in common with a stranger… I just think it shows the heart of a lot of people.”

A second memorial is located outside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.