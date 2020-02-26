Second court hearing for Megan Boswell set for March 2

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mother of Evelyn Boswell will appear in court again on March 2.

Megan Boswell will be back in the Bristol Justice Center on March 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Megan will have the chance at her second hearing to plead guilty or ask for an attorney.

Her bond remains at $25,000 as of Wednesday morning, and court officials confirmed her only charge is false reporting.

Megan Boswell was arraigned on by video on Wednesday morning in Sullivan County for her charge of false reporting, but media coverage of the hearing was denied to News Channel 11.

