SCSO: No new developments into case of Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday there are no new developments into the case of what happened to 15-month old Evelyn Boswell.

Captain Andy Seabolt issued the following statement to News Channel 11 about the case.

“At this time the investigation remains active; therefore, we cannot release any information at this time as it is still ongoing.”

Authorities recovered remains on March 6 on property in Blountville belonging to the Boswell family and those were later confirmed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to be baby Evelyn.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan, remains in Sullivan County Jail at this time on a charge of false reporting. There have been no new charges to the mother at this time.

Megan’s mother, Angela Boswell, and Angela’s boyfriend, William McCloud, are currently out on bond after getting arrested in North Carolina on charges of theft. Authorities say they stole a BMW that was in connection into the investigation of Evelyn Boswell.

We’ll continue to follow developments on the case both on-air and on WJHL.com as updates become available.