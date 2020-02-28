(UPDATE 12:32 p.m.) SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators left a trailer park off Sugar Hollow Road near Boone Lake just before 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Deputies, and investigators wearing TBI jackets on scene.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed they were conducting a planned search in relation to the Evelyn Boswell case.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are conducting a search near Boone Lake on Friday morning in relation to Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are conducting a planned search at a trailer park off Sugar Hollow Road and Buffalo Road near Boone Lake.

Online property tax records for Sullivan County list that the trailer park, Lakeshore RV Park on Buffalo Road, is owned by Tommy Boswell Jr.

Tommy Boswell Jr. is the brother of Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother.

News Channel 11’s crew on the scene reports TBI agents are also on the scene.

